Standby flower by okvalle
214 / 365

Standby flower

Today I was standby with the bus at Drammen train station in case the rail replacement busses got filled up. There were no use for me so I "picked" this flower outside the hotel next to the parking lot.
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
