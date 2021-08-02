Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
214 / 365
Standby flower
Today I was standby with the bus at Drammen train station in case the rail replacement busses got filled up. There were no use for me so I "picked" this flower outside the hotel next to the parking lot.
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
442
photos
22
followers
19
following
58% complete
View this month »
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
2nd August 2021 7:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
norway
,
drammen
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close