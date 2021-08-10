Previous
Next
Florist shop by okvalle
222 / 365

Florist shop

Today I didn't feel very inspired, but had a break outside a florist shop and grabbed these flowers for today
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise