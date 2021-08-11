Sign up
223 / 365
Høyre
It’s time for election in Norway and here at Asker station they’re “buying” votes with bananas and som information about their political agenda
https://hoyre.no/
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
3
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
461
photos
23
followers
20
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
11th August 2021 7:38am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bananas
,
politics
,
norway
,
asker
,
høyre
bkb in the city
That is very interesting
August 11th, 2021
Sh
Interesting and amusing
August 11th, 2021
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Trodde det var knapper og glansbilder de delte ut..... ;-)
August 11th, 2021
