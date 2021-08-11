Previous
Høyre by okvalle
223 / 365

Høyre

It’s time for election in Norway and here at Asker station they’re “buying” votes with bananas and som information about their political agenda

https://hoyre.no/
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
bkb in the city
That is very interesting
August 11th, 2021  
Sh
Interesting and amusing
August 11th, 2021  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Trodde det var knapper og glansbilder de delte ut..... ;-)
August 11th, 2021  
