235 / 365
Evening light by the river
A quick trip out before preparing my supper. I had to take a picture for today, and I had planned this evening light picture here by the river. It turned out ok I think
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
23rd August 2021 8:02pm
Tags
light
,
river
,
evening
,
norway
,
drammen
