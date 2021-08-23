Previous
Next
Evening light by the river by okvalle
235 / 365

Evening light by the river

A quick trip out before preparing my supper. I had to take a picture for today, and I had planned this evening light picture here by the river. It turned out ok I think
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise