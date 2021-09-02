Previous
Next
Strawflowers by okvalle
245 / 365

Strawflowers

I had a break by the museum again today, and went in with an open mind and found these nice flowers. I had to look them up to find the name though.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise