Rowanberries by okvalle
244 / 365

Rowanberries

There is a lot of rowanberries on the trees this year, and that means a lot of snow in the coming winter. Do you have signs like this where you live?
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Walks @ 7 ace
Lovely, I understand if the woolybear caterpillar stripe is narrow then colder winter but I haven't seen any yet to verify🐛
September 1st, 2021  
