Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
244 / 365
Rowanberries
There is a lot of rowanberries on the trees this year, and that means a lot of snow in the coming winter. Do you have signs like this where you live?
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
504
photos
24
followers
21
following
66% complete
View this month »
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
1st September 2021 7:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rowanberries
Walks @ 7
ace
Lovely, I understand if the woolybear caterpillar stripe is narrow then colder winter but I haven't seen any yet to verify🐛
September 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close