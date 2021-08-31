Previous
A new take on the globes by okvalle
243 / 365

A new take on the globes

I’ve been showing you the globes (the river harp) in Drammen, and I found a mural that includes them. A different take on the theme
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
