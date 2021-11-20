Working in coffee

Doing miniature people again today. I roasted some coffee from Lao that I wasn't very impressed with, so I could use it in a creative way with these miniature workers.

I'v been busy today making the house neat before my wife return from Uganda tomorrow. She have been away since 31st of May, supposed to return in July but got ill and ended up in hospital and went through treatment. It have been very tough for both of us these months. The photography have kept me from going into depression. It's like therapy!