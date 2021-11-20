Previous
Next
Working in coffee by okvalle
324 / 365

Working in coffee

Doing miniature people again today. I roasted some coffee from Lao that I wasn't very impressed with, so I could use it in a creative way with these miniature workers.
I'v been busy today making the house neat before my wife return from Uganda tomorrow. She have been away since 31st of May, supposed to return in July but got ill and ended up in hospital and went through treatment. It have been very tough for both of us these months. The photography have kept me from going into depression. It's like therapy!
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise