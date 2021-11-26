Previous
Straws by okvalle
Straws

I saw this straws along the road, so I stopped there during my break to capture them
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
moni kozi ace
Very nice shot!
November 26th, 2021  
