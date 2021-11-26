Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
330 / 365
Straws
I saw this straws along the road, so I stopped there during my break to capture them
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
689
photos
25
followers
21
following
90% complete
View this month »
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
Latest from all albums
324
325
29
326
327
328
329
330
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M2
Taken
26th November 2021 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
Very nice shot!
November 26th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close