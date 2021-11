Dried mushrooms

As I'm still sick and stayed inside the whole day I had to search for something, and found a bag of dried mushrooms that my wife brought home from Uganda. Not a very exiting subject but here it is.

The good news is that my Covid-19 test came out negative, is I most likely have a common flu. It's still uncomfortable though. I managed to roast some coffee while having a bad headache, so it didn't give me the usual pleasure, but I need coffee!