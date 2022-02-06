Previous
Free as a bird by okvalle
Free as a bird

Today is the first day I could go outside after being stuck inside. I went for a walk down to the river, balancing on some ice that had stranded on the beach so that I could get a little bit closer to the cormorant. Handheld at 300 mm and ISO 1250 isn't ideal, but I had to do that to get a 1/500th second shutter time. Ideally I should have a longer lens, but that have to wait until I go on a safari in Africa ;)
Anyhow, it was nice with a walk, even though I kept my distance to people, just to be safe.
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details

