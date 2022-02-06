Free as a bird

Today is the first day I could go outside after being stuck inside. I went for a walk down to the river, balancing on some ice that had stranded on the beach so that I could get a little bit closer to the cormorant. Handheld at 300 mm and ISO 1250 isn't ideal, but I had to do that to get a 1/500th second shutter time. Ideally I should have a longer lens, but that have to wait until I go on a safari in Africa ;)

Anyhow, it was nice with a walk, even though I kept my distance to people, just to be safe.