Photo 446
Angel
A trip to the cemetery again today, and I picked out this angel between the trees/bushes.
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
850
photos
31
followers
23
following
122% complete
View this month »
439
440
441
442
443
444
445
446
Latest from all albums
440
441
442
38
443
444
445
446
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
22nd March 2022 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cemetery
,
angel
,
norway
,
drammen
,
bragernes
