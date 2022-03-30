Previous
Picking up the car by okvalle
Photo 454

Picking up the car

I picked up the car today. As I was signing documents etc, this guy was fixing a few stone chips so that it would look nicer.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Helge E. Storheim ace
Flott bil det der! Jeg liker fargen også
March 31st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Nice! Enjoy it!
March 31st, 2022  
