Photo 454
Picking up the car
I picked up the car today. As I was signing documents etc, this guy was fixing a few stone chips so that it would look nicer.
30th March 2022
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
30th March 2022 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
stone
,
ford
,
chips
,
up
,
picking
,
norway
,
ecosport
,
lillestrøm
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Flott bil det der! Jeg liker fargen også
March 31st, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Nice! Enjoy it!
March 31st, 2022
