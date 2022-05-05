Previous
Bragernes Church by okvalle
Bragernes Church

A different view of the parish church than you normally see in pictures from Drammen: https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2022-02-27
5th May 2022

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
