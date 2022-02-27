Drammen

A classic view of Drammen.

The ski arena is taking shape on the city square. I saw that the City hall (tower to the right in the picture) is flying the Ukrainian flag, as well as the church that have the flag in the window facing the city square. I guess there will be some exposure when all international TV crews are covering this World Cup ski sprint next week.

The picture is taken from the bridge that connect the two parts of Drammen. It's soon to be history, since they are taking down the bridge in May, and will build a new one over the next 2-3 years. It totally changes the bus infrastructure in this period, since almost all routes are using the bridge. It means a lot of changes in my schedule as well, and still I don't know how it will be for me.

I edited this image in Luminar NEO, and used the feature to add clouds in the sky. It was only a blue sky, so I wanted to create some interest there. It's not a function I do very often though.