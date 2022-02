Shopping

I went to a mall to shop a birthday present for my granddaughter. I didn't buy toy horses (bad focus btw), but a dress with horses on it :)

I just tried to be creative by the entrance to a toy shop. I didn't actually do a good job at it, I was hungry ;)

I sent the gift with the post, and hopefully it will reach my granddaughter in the Faroe Islands on her birthday next week.