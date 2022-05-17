Previous
Next
Constitution Day by okvalle
Photo 503

Constitution Day

The Norwegian Constitution Day is celebrated with a children's parade through the cities, in villages all around Norway and abroad. Read more in depth about it in this article from Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Constitution_Day_(Norway)
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
137% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise