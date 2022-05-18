Previous
On the perch by okvalle
Photo 504

On the perch

Not the best day for bird photography, overcast an some rain, but I just wanted to try this method of arranging a perch next to the feeder. I'm not hidden, so it's not easy to convince the birds to do what I want them to do. I need to get some sort of hide, and I ordered a camouflage net from Aliexpress so that I can get some sort of permanent hide.
Anyhow, I'm pretty pleased with the result, but it's a bit to noisy. I shot at 4000 ISO to get a shutter speed of 1/1000 sec. I hope for a brighter day to try again.
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
