Photo 519
The temporary pedestrian bridge
The temporary pedestrian bridge across the river. It will be used for 3,5 years or until the new bridge is finished.
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
bridge
pedestrian
temporary
norway
drammen
