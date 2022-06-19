Previous
Lazy Sunday by okvalle
Lazy Sunday

I just didn't want to go out to hunt pictures today, just felt lazy. This is a snapshot from the garden. I toned down the strong pink and got it more red using a preset it Luminar. All laziness ;)
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
