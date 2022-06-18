Previous
Water lilies on the lake by okvalle
Photo 535

Water lilies on the lake

I went to a lake to try some fishing. I didn't catch any, so I took a few pictures instead. I saw a bird I wanted to capture, but it was just too far away, and kept diving.
18th June 2022

Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
