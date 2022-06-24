Sign up
Photo 541
Bridge in pieces
The demolition is well on way. The bridge is basically in four pieces now. I wonder how it looks when I come back from my vacation next month.
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Views
5
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
24th June 2022 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
demolition
,
norway
,
drammen
,
bybroa
