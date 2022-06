A macro on my last day at work

I captured this insect just outside the bus while charging. It's hand held, and the focus might not be the best, but that's what you got. I can't identify it.

Tomorrow I'm flying out of the country for the first time since December 2019. I can't wait to be with my daughter and grandchildren.

I'm not sure if I'll be able to upload while I'm away, but one thing is certain, I'm going to take a lot of pictures while I'm away :)