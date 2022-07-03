Previous
Ram by okvalle
Photo 550

Ram

I went to a village close to the city to capture these. I new they would be there.
The Faroese sheep is outdoors year round and have a thick fleece with plenty of lanolin to keep them warm and dry.
3rd July 2022

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details

