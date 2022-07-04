Previous
Norðradalur by okvalle
Photo 551

Norðradalur

This image is one I had in my head to do while visiting the Faroe Islands.
I've visited this place many times before, and have taken different pictures from the valley:

https://365project.org/okvalle/random-images/2011-05-26
https://365project.org/okvalle/random-images/2019-09-01
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
