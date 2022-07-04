Sign up
Photo 551
Norðradalur
This image is one I had in my head to do while visiting the Faroe Islands.
I've visited this place many times before, and have taken different pictures from the valley:
https://365project.org/okvalle/random-images/2011-05-26
https://365project.org/okvalle/random-images/2019-09-01
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
4th July 2022 6:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
islands
,
faroe
,
norðradalur
