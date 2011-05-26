Previous
Norðradalur by okvalle
Norðradalur

I dug out a couple of old hard drives, and imported all old images from them. Her is one I'l like to share. It's Norðradalur in the Faroe Islands, a very small farming village.
Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details

