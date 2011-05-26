Sign up
4 / 365
Norðradalur
I dug out a couple of old hard drives, and imported all old images from them. Her is one I'l like to share. It's Norðradalur in the Faroe Islands, a very small farming village.
26th May 2011
26th May 11
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
485
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Random images
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
26th May 2011 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
islands
,
faroe
,
norðradalur
