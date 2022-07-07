Sign up
Photo 554
Arctic tern
Feeding the chics
This is basically in Tórshavn city centre, at the peninsula where the Faroese government buildings are situated.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
7th July 2022 5:37pm
Tags
arctic
,
islands
,
tern
,
faroe
,
tórshavn
