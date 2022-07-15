Previous
A macro from the garden by okvalle
A macro from the garden

I was playing around with the macro lens in the garden when I spotted this little fella. A perfect subject that doesn't move fast as the bee from the other shot today
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Sporen Maken
Like the lines
July 15th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely macro
July 15th, 2022  
