Photo 562
A macro from the garden
I was playing around with the macro lens in the garden when I spotted this little fella. A perfect subject that doesn't move fast as the bee from the other shot today
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
2
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
1028
photos
32
followers
20
following
153% complete
View this month »
555
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
Latest from all albums
15
84
559
85
560
561
562
86
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
15th July 2022 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
snail
Sporen Maken
Like the lines
July 15th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely macro
July 15th, 2022
