Previous
Next
Japanese spiraea by okvalle
Photo 561

Japanese spiraea

Back to my now pretty overgrown garden I captured this Japanese spiraea in a colourful shot.
I actually like the garden in a little wild state, seeing a lot of bees and insects.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
153% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise