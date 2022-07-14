Sign up
Photo 561
Japanese spiraea
Back to my now pretty overgrown garden I captured this Japanese spiraea in a colourful shot.
I actually like the garden in a little wild state, seeing a lot of bees and insects.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
1026
photos
32
followers
20
following
153% complete
View this month »
554
555
556
557
558
559
560
561
Latest from all albums
83
558
15
84
559
85
560
561
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
14th July 2022 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japanese
,
garden
,
norway
,
spiraea
,
drammen
