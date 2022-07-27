Sign up
Photo 574
Bragernes Church
I saw this nice flower beds in front of the church, and want to share it with you
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
567
568
569
570
571
572
573
574
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
27th July 2022 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
norway
,
kirke
,
drammen
,
bragernes
