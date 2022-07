Football bus

This is the only shot I took today. Was busy until 04 in the morning, and a long distance trip this time. I drove this football(soccer) bus for our local team Strømsgodset, but not with the team, just rail replacement bus. One more day before I return to normal service, although on Monday I'll be driving some refugees, and will have a lot of spare time on my hand, so I hope I can get a decent shot then ;)