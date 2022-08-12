Sign up
Photo 590
Colours is fading
The garden is slowly losing it's colours. This used to be a bright yellow flower.
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
12th August 2022 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
