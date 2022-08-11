Sign up
Photo 589
The florist at the rescue, again
It was just too hot to go out hunting for photos today, so during my break I captured this at the florist
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
moni kozi
ace
Long live the florist!
August 11th, 2022
