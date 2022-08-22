Previous
Next
61-61 by okvalle
Photo 600

61-61

I'm born on this day in 61, and turned 61.
I received flowers from my daughter and grandchildren in the Faroe Islands today.
I love them very much, and miss them always, so it was good to visit them this summer.
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
164% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise