Photo 603
A goat in a tree
Not actually in a tree, but on some logs laying on the ground, but it make a good headline ;)
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
25th August 2022 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
goat
,
norway
,
drammen
,
skoger
moni kozi
ace
Looks terrific in dark mode. Aren't goats funny?!
August 25th, 2022
