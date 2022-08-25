Previous
Next
A goat in a tree by okvalle
Photo 603

A goat in a tree

Not actually in a tree, but on some logs laying on the ground, but it make a good headline ;)
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
165% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Looks terrific in dark mode. Aren't goats funny?!
August 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise