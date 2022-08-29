Sign up
Photo 607
Physalis Alkekengi
I'm fascinated by these Chinese lantern like plant. I've used them previous in my project. This time a mystical glow over them.
Previous images:
https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2021-10-12
https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2022-02-22
https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2022-03-07
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Tags
physalis
,
alkekengi
