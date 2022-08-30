Sign up
Photo 608
Hops
At the museum park you can find interesting plants. This is hops used for brewing beer, and Drammen have a long history of brewing, and the oldest brewery in the country is here.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
30th August 2022 6:03pm
Tags
hops
