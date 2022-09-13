Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 622
Bird
I went to buy coffee, and passed Strømsø cemetery. I chose to stop and check if I could capture some detail there. This worn terracotta bird stood out to me as different than the rest of the ornaments there.
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
1116
photos
29
followers
18
following
170% complete
View this month »
615
616
617
618
619
620
621
622
Latest from all albums
105
618
619
23
106
620
621
622
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
13th September 2022 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close