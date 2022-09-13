Previous
Bird by okvalle
Photo 622

Bird

I went to buy coffee, and passed Strømsø cemetery. I chose to stop and check if I could capture some detail there. This worn terracotta bird stood out to me as different than the rest of the ornaments there.
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details

