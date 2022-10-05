Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 644
Pink
I wasn't pleased with the pictures I took today, so a "safety shot" from the florist have to do.
I normally don't drag my tripod to work, but would have needed it today ;)
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
1148
photos
29
followers
18
following
176% complete
View this month »
637
638
639
640
641
642
643
644
Latest from all albums
640
112
641
113
642
114
643
644
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
5th October 2022 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
Beautiful colours
October 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close