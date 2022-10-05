Previous
Pink by okvalle
Photo 644

Pink

I wasn't pleased with the pictures I took today, so a "safety shot" from the florist have to do.
I normally don't drag my tripod to work, but would have needed it today ;)
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
moni kozi ace
Beautiful colours
October 5th, 2022  
