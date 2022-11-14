Previous
Passenger by okvalle
Photo 684

Passenger

I had a new driver for training, so then I was more free to interact with passengers. This is one of my regular passenger. We often have a good talk when she's with me on line 21. She didn't mind having her photo taken (at least I think so)
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Ole Kristian Valle

