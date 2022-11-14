Sign up
Photo 684
Passenger
I had a new driver for training, so then I was more free to interact with passengers. This is one of my regular passenger. We often have a good talk when she's with me on line 21. She didn't mind having her photo taken (at least I think so)
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
14th November 2022 12:05pm
