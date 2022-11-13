Previous
Next
Experiment by okvalle
Photo 683

Experiment

A lazy day again today, so I attached my old 60mm Tamron macro to the camera, rigged this scene up, and even attached my old flash to the camera.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
187% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise