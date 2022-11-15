Previous
Next
Picking details by okvalle
Photo 685

Picking details

Again a shot from "my" florist at the bus station, where I picked out some details as I went to break today.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
187% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
So interesting and very nicely balanced.
November 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise