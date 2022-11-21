Previous
Fallen fruit II by okvalle
Photo 691

Fallen fruit II

We got snow!
Just a quick shot from the garden before going to work. This week we will have more snow. It almost covered the ground, but not completely. I like how the red apple stands out in the snow,
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely composition and colours
November 21st, 2022  
