Photo 691
Fallen fruit II
We got snow!
Just a quick shot from the garden before going to work. This week we will have more snow. It almost covered the ground, but not completely. I like how the red apple stands out in the snow,
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
1
1
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely composition and colours
November 21st, 2022
