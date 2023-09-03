Previous
Great tit by okvalle
Great tit

A shot from the garden. Normally I get sparrows in the garden, but lately several great tits have been showing up, and I have no picture of them.
3rd September 2023 3rd Sep 23

Ole Kristian Valle

Photo Details

