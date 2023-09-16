Sign up
Photo 990
Southern Actor
I went to Sandefjord today with football supporters. While they were drinking at a pub, I took a walk at the harbour. There I found Southern Actor, a former whale catcher, turned to a museum boat.
Read about it here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Southern_Actor
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1645
photos
38
followers
19
following
