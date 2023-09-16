Previous
Southern Actor by okvalle
Southern Actor

I went to Sandefjord today with football supporters. While they were drinking at a pub, I took a walk at the harbour. There I found Southern Actor, a former whale catcher, turned to a museum boat.

Read about it here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Southern_Actor
Ole Kristian Valle

