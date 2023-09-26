Previous
Tea van by okvalle
Photo 1000

Tea van

While packing I came across this little car that I just had to capture before I continued packing. I took a load over to the flat today.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Ole Kristian Valle

Suzanne ace
I like the van. Moving is such a huge job!
September 26th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
One of my favourite teas. Surprising how much stuff we acquire. I need to do some sorting.
September 26th, 2023  
