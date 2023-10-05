Previous
At the florists again by okvalle
Photo 1009

At the florists again

A quick mobile shot again today.
I hope I'll soon get my Mac set up, but taking photos and editing on the phone is fun too. Here I used a "accentuate" filter in Snapseed.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
276% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this
October 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise