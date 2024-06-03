Previous
Resting by okvalle
Resting

This female mallard was resting. I had to take a lot of shots to get a picture with her eyes open.

Today I visited work again, only to test drive the new buses that will be in traffic next month. A very smooth experience to drive the Yutong electrical city bus.
3rd June 2024

Ole Kristian Valle

