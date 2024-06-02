Sign up
Previous
Photo 1250
May lily
Also called false lily of the valley.
A very tiny flower I saw in the forest today.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
1
1
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1991
photos
41
followers
21
following
342% complete
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1245
1246
83
1247
84
1248
1249
1250
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
2nd June 2024 4:21pm
Suzanne
ace
How lovely! Good dof
June 2nd, 2024
