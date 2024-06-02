Previous
May lily by okvalle
May lily

Also called false lily of the valley.
A very tiny flower I saw in the forest today.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Ole Kristian Valle

Suzanne ace
How lovely! Good dof
June 2nd, 2024  
