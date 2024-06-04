Sign up
Previous
Photo 1252
Dove's-foot crane's-bill
Today I wanted to see if I could find something just outside the house, and found this beautiful little flower in the shade.
I'm not totally sure if I got the right name since there are some very similar flowers in the Geraniaceae family.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
4th June 2024 2:08pm
Oli Lindenskov
Smukt👍
June 4th, 2024
