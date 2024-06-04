Previous
Dove's-foot crane's-bill by okvalle
Dove's-foot crane's-bill

Today I wanted to see if I could find something just outside the house, and found this beautiful little flower in the shade.

I'm not totally sure if I got the right name since there are some very similar flowers in the Geraniaceae family.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Oli Lindenskov
Smukt👍
June 4th, 2024  
